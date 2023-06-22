Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Governor Beshear reflects on progress almost 1 year after deadly eastern Kentucky flooding

(WAVE News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update in Frankfort on Thursday.

Beshear gave a progress report as we near the one-year anniversary of the deadly floods that hit eastern Kentucky.

The eastern part of the state took an estimated $1-billion hit to its water and wastewater systems. FEMA has approved more than $107.5-million in individual assistance grants.

One year later, more displaced families are returning to their homes.

Beshear said almost 300 families have moved out of the Commonwealth Sheltering Program.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The pilot and 4 passengers of the Titan submersible have died, US Coast Guard says
People who live in the Durbin Lane area of southern Fayette County, near the Kentucky River,...
Lexington woman comes face-to-face with bear peeking in her window
David Morales, 23
23-year-old arrested in connection to double homicide outside Hoops Grill & Sports Bar
Jefferson’s Landing has 240 new units in the Okolona area.
New affordable housing community opens in Louisville’s Okolona neighborhood
Two Louisville nursing homes will be shutting down and paying penalties after site visits by...
Louisville nursing homes shut down after reports of neglect, rodent infestation

Latest News

Brian Anthony Sauer, 44, was charged with four counts of transporting a minor in interstate...
Louisville man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting 3 teen girls federally indicted
Kentucky’s May 2023 county unemployment data released
Police say it was reported to them that the juveniles were offered candy by a stranger at...
Two juveniles hospitalized after reportedly taking candy from stranger at park, police say
Hailee Reed, arrested and charged with terroristic threatening first degree.
WKU student takes plea deal in bomb threat case