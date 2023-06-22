Governor Beshear reflects on progress almost 1 year after deadly eastern Kentucky flooding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update in Frankfort on Thursday.

Beshear gave a progress report as we near the one-year anniversary of the deadly floods that hit eastern Kentucky.

The eastern part of the state took an estimated $1-billion hit to its water and wastewater systems. FEMA has approved more than $107.5-million in individual assistance grants.

One year later, more displaced families are returning to their homes.

Beshear said almost 300 families have moved out of the Commonwealth Sheltering Program.

