Kentucky Blood Center hosts Donor Appreciation Days to encourage giving blood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With a continued need for blood donations, the Kentucky Blood Center is providing rewards for donors as part of “Donor Appreciation Days.”

All donors who give blood at a KBC donor Center on June 22 or 23 will receive a $15 Walmart/Sam’s Club gift card, according to a release.

The organization said it hosts Donor Appreciation Days to counter poor turnout weeks during a period of high need.

KBC said with a month-over-month increase in transfusions since May and with more strain on the blood supply expected, the organization is looking for donors to schedule appointments.

