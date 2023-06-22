Contact Troubleshooters
Kentucky Kingdom takes part in World’s Largest Swimming Lesson

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drowning is one of the leading preventable causes of death in children ages one to four, and Kentucky Kingdom is working to reduce that number.

On Thursday, Kentucky Kingdom took part in the annual World’s Largest Swimming Lesson. Young swimmers gathered in the wave pool to learn vital skills for the summer. The lesson focused on how to properly use a life jacket and the different kinds of strokes they can do.

“Being a water park, it’s very important that all of our guests are aware of different safety precautions when entering the water and when swimming,” Carly Uglow with Kentucky Kingdom said. “So, any opportunity we have to guide these kids and give them lessons and tips they might not otherwise know. It’s always a great opportunity for us.”

This is Kentucky Kingdom’s fourteenth year participating in this worldwide event.

