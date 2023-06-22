Contact Troubleshooters
Kentucky Performing Arts Center puts on ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Performing Arts Center is putting on performances of one of the most famous works in American literature.

The play, To Kill a Mockingbird, is centered around one part of the narrative of the original story, the false accusation of Tom Robinson.

The actors talked about how they can really reach audiences in the current social climate.

“It’s a story that, right now, shines a light on social justice and racial issues,” Yaegel Welch, who plays Tom Robinson, said. “Putting the trial of Tom Robinson front and center in front of a modern audience really connects it because I think there’s a way it pops more when you highlight it more.”

The play runs until June 25, for more information or tickets, click or tap here.

