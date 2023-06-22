Contact Troubleshooters
Kentucky’s May 2023 county unemployment data released

By Michael Caldwell
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - The counties of Oldham, Shelby and Nelson have been recognized for their low unemployment rates.

The Kentucky Center for Statistics, which is an agency of the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet, released the May 2023 unemployment data for Kentucky counties.

Unemployment rates rose in 96 counties, fell in 22 counties, and stayed the same in Breckinridge County and Green County between May 2022 and May 2023.

Oldham County and Shelby County had a jobless rate at 3.1% and Nelson County recorded 3.2%.

According to a release, Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted. This is because of the small sample sizes.

Click or tap here for access to Kentucky’s May 2023 preliminary county unemployment data.

