KSP: Todd Co. inmates steal truck, take off from work detail

(From right to left) Carl Michael Kinley, age 42, Donte Lamonte Churchill, age 19, and Branden Tate Coffey, age 40.(KSP)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT
ELKTON, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are searching for three inmates who reportedly escaped from work detail in Todd County.

According to KSP, Donte Lamonte Churchill, 19, Carl Michael Kinley, 42, and Branden Tate Coffey, 40, stole a truck and fled from a work detail around 10 a.m. this morning.

Police said the inmates were last seen heading south on Allegree Road in the Mt. Tabor Community of Todd County. The truck is a red 2005 Chevrolet Silverado with Kentucky registration number KM6725. 

Coffey is described as a white male, brown hair, green eyes, approximately 6′0″ in height and 190 pounds. Kinley is described as a white male, black hair, brown eyes, approximately 5′8″ in height and 170 pounds. 

Churchill is described as an African American male, black hair, brown eyes, approximately 6′2″ and weighing 190 pounds. 

All three inmates were last seen wearing orange uniforms.

KSP asks the public to be on the lookout for the escapees and if located, please contact KSP Post 2 at (270) 676-3313.

