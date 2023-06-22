KYTC: Single lane closures scheduled under 9th Street flyover ramps

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are single lane closures set for this weekend on Interstate 64 East and West in Louisville, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

An arms-length inspection of the Ninth Street interchange will be done near the 3.9 mile marker of I-64. This means the single lane closures will be under the Ninth Street flyover ramps between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

KYTC said drivers should travel with caution during the routine bridge inspection.

