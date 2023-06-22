Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

KYTC: Single lane closures scheduled under 9th Street flyover ramps

(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are single lane closures set for this weekend on Interstate 64 East and West in Louisville, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

An arms-length inspection of the Ninth Street interchange will be done near the 3.9 mile marker of I-64. This means the single lane closures will be under the Ninth Street flyover ramps between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

KYTC said drivers should travel with caution during the routine bridge inspection.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People who live in the Durbin Lane area of southern Fayette County, near the Kentucky River,...
Lexington woman comes face-to-face with bear peeking in her window
David Morales, 23
23-year-old arrested in connection to double homicide outside Hoops Grill & Sports Bar
Two Louisville nursing homes will be shutting down and paying penalties after site visits by...
Louisville nursing homes shut down after reports of neglect, rodent infestation
Trent Taylor Sr. (left), Taylor's father, and attorney David Mour (right) commented on the case...
Grand jury will not indict suspect in connection to deadly Shively Animal Clinic shooting
An Okolona fire station that is home to Kentucky’s first Safe Haven Baby Box said a baby was...
Baby surrendered at Louisville Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

The organization said it hosts Donor Appreciation Days to counter poor turnout weeks during a...
Kentucky Blood Center hosts Donor Appreciation Days to encourage giving blood
Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
Shively Police release surveillance video of animal clinic shooting
The play, To Kill a Mockingbird, is centered around one part of the narrative of the original...
Kentucky Performing Arts Center puts on ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’
Lonnie Love Jr., 17, was shot and killed Tuesday night in a double shooting.
Teen killed from double shooting in Park Duvalle neighborhood identified