LMPD Foundation, Shack in the Back organize fundraiser for Officer Nick Wilt

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Wednesday, the Louisville Metro Police Foundation and Shack in the Back Barbecue teamed up for a fundraiser to benefit Officer Nick Wilt.

Wilt continues to recover after being shot in the head during the Old National Bank Shooting.

Shack in the Back is donating a portion of the day’s sales to the LMPD Foundation, which will get the money to Wilt’s family.

“I think it’s really important for Nick’s brothers and sisters in LMPD and the surrounding law enforcement in Jefferson County to see how much Louisville loves its police, how much we support them, how much we surround them.” Louisville Metro Police Foundation Executive Director Rebecca Grignon Reker said. “I tell them all the time, ‘Hey, people love you,’ and fundraisers like this let them see it. It’s a tangible evidence of how much people appreciate the sacrifice that they make, and how they are willing to do what Nick did and run into danger to protect us, complete strangers. So, we’re very grateful.”

There was also a “Dunk a Cop” booth, where participants could pay to send an officer into the dunk tank.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

