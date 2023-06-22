Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD officers take kids shopping at Academy Sports and Outdoors

The Louisville Metro Police Activities League and Academy Sports and Outdoors surprised 19 kids...
The Louisville Metro Police Activities League and Academy Sports and Outdoors surprised 19 kids with a $3,000 shopping spree on Thursday.
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Activities League and Academy Sports and Outdoors surprised 19 kids with a $3,000 shopping spree on Thursday.

Each kid was given a $150 gift card to shop at the store. They were able to pick out items like shoes, shirts, sports equipment and more.

Louisville Metro Police officers were helping them shop. A store director for Academy Sports said that hosting an event like this is not only to show support for LMPD, but also to support kids being kids.

“Really, we’re looking at whatever will support them to get them outdoors, is a big focus,” Academy Sports Store Director Scott Krueger said. “Whatever we can do in that regard, to get kids outdoors and playing, to be children, and that’s what we want to support.”

The Police Activity League, or PAL, gives kids an opportunity to interact with police officers in a positive setting while also providing mentorship and the opportunity to foster friendship in a safe and fun environment.

