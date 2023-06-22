Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting 3 teen girls federally indicted

Brian Anthony Sauer, 44, was charged with four counts of transporting a minor in interstate...
Brian Anthony Sauer, 44, was charged with four counts of transporting a minor in interstate commerce with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man accused of kidnapping three teenage girls who had run away from the Home of the Innocents, taking them across state lines and sexually assaulting them has been federally indicted.

Brian Anthony Sauer, 44, was charged with four counts of transporting a minor in interstate commerce with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, according to the United States Department of Justice.

If convicted, Sauer faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Court documents state the three girls, who were all underage, had been reported missing from the Home of the Innocents on May 8.

Sauer is claimed to have taken the girls to Cox Park and forced two of them to have sex with him. Officials state Sauer then took the girls to a motel in Clarksville and sexually assaulted all three of them,

According to officials, Sauer then brought one of the girls back to Louisville and performed sex acts with her before returning to Indiana to pick up the other two.

Two of the girls were later found by police at a trailer park where Sauer had dropped them off. The other girl returned to the Home of the Innocents on her own.

Louisville Metro Police Department’s Crime Against Children Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Sauer’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 23.

