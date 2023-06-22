Contact Troubleshooters
Multiverse of superheroes wash windows, create smiles at Norton Children's Hospital

People looking up in the sky on Thursday saw a group of superheroes along the sides of Norton...
People looking up in the sky on Thursday saw a group of superheroes along the sides of Norton Children’s Hospital fighting grime.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People looking up in the sky on Thursday saw a group of superheroes along the sides of Norton Children’s Hospital fighting grime.

The superheroes of Pro Clean International assembled for their yearly tradition at the hospital to clean their windows and ultimately bring joy to the patients watching from inside.

“When you’re there a long time, it gets kind of the same over and over again, it’s just nice to have a little break to take you out of that reality just for a little bit,” Joseph Haist, CEO of Pro Clean International said.

(Story continues below)

Caption

Patients saw Batman, Superman, Iron Man and more as they grabbed the squeegees from their utility belts and washed away any frowns while keeping the city clean.

Haist said the smiles on kids faces makes the long-running tradition worth it.

“It’s the most heartwarming experience you can ever experience,” Haist said. “When you look in there and see the happiness and the joy, and they come running over to the glass and they’re cheering, it’s just an amazing moment.”

It’s an experience shared by the parents and staff inside as well.

“It’s not just the kids that go crazy, the parents really love it and the staff really loves it, so it’s a really, really great opportunity to give back,” Haist said.

