OPS Board of Education considering superintendent termination at next meeting

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Public School board will be meeting Thursday to consider the termination of OPS superintendent Matthew Constant.

According to the Owensboro Board of Education, the consideration to terminate Superintendent Constant’s contract is on the action agenda at Thursday’s meeting.

Also on the action agenda is the consideration to suspend Superintendent Constant without pay pending approval of his contract termination by the Commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Education.

Constant has been suspended since May.

Officials say Constant’s suspension is not related to any current or former student or staff member of Owensboro Public Schools.

