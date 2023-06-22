Pollution clean-up to begin ahead of development in Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A visit to South 11th Street in Louisville’s Park Hill neighborhood reveals an abandoned and contaminated brownfield.

Now owned by the city, old concrete foundations and overgrown weeds are remnants of companies that had operated on the site beginning in 1919.

A $10-million remediation will soon remove soil contaminated with volatile organic compounds.

“The concentrations I have seen so far aren’t that scary at all,” Enviro Forensics Regional Director Joe Stephens said. “So, it’s not hazardous waste or anything like that. But it is above regulatory limits, and they need to be excavated and removed from the site.”

Referred to as the Rhodia property, after a former tenant and chemical manufacturing company, the location was home to companies producing coatings including lacquer, varnish, enamel, epoxies and acrylics.

Once the polluted soil is removed, construction can begin on a new development.

”So what you see now is like rubbish,” Park Hill resident Nathan Gardner said. “And one thing I say, can these bones live again? It would be everything that a city would ever want.”

Gardner is the founder of a community group advising the city on what to do with 17 acres of industrial wasteland. So far, the group has come up with some ambitious plans.

”Not that far from UofL. Churchill Downs is right around the corner,” Gardner said. “Can you imagine the magnitude of what would happen when this project is up and going?”

Residents imagine apartments, green space, senior living, pop-up shops and entertainment. More than transforming the landscape, the plan is to transform the local quality of life.

”To every other resident of Parkway Place today, tomorrow and in the months ahead, you deserve better,” Mayor Craig Greenberg said Thursday at a public announcement of remediation plans at the property.

Previous estimates put the cost of the project at over $100-million.

Development plans are expected to be complete by the end of the year.

