Shively Police release surveillance video of animal clinic shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Wednesday, a Grand jury decided not to bring charges against a pet owner who shot and killed Trent Taylor at the Shively Animal Clinic and Hospital.

The shooter claimed self-defense, but Taylor’s family said the deadly force was not justified.

Shively Police Department released a video from inside the clinic that sheds more light on what happened.

The shooting took place outside, which has no cameras, but now we can see exactly what led up to it.

The women involved first showed up at the clinic at 6:14 p.m. on May 14th.

They talk to a staff member for a few minutes, and nothing seems to be out of the ordinary.

At 6:23 p.m., the woman who later pulled the trigger gave her purse to the woman she was with and then walked into the hallway. You can’t see what’s happening in the hallway, but from another camera, you can see Taylor’s mom running toward the woman. They start shoving each other.

The woman holding the purse tries pulling the first woman away from Taylor’s mom and looks to be attempting to calm her down.

At the same time, Taylor walked in through the front door.

After more words are exchanged, Taylor takes off his gloves, and while the woman’s back is turned, he hits her and runs away.

The woman grabs her purse back and takes out a gun as Taylor continues to come back, hitting and kicking her.

You can see her approach Taylor, but he closes the door on her, so she puts the gun back in her purse.

In another video from a customer, you can hear some of what’s being said.

Someone yelled, “Your kid made a decision” repeatedly, and another person said, “TJ is making it worse.”

You can see both women walking out the front door when Taylor throws a traffic cone at them.

You can’t see exactly what’s going on outside, but through the door, you can see a scuffle.

The report said one person witnessed Taylor push the woman in white against the wall with his forearm against her throat. Another witness said he had her in a headlock and was punching her.

The final thing the video shows is the woman shooting Taylor just outside the door. After he was shot, Taylor was given aid and brought inside.

All of this happened in a span of about 13 minutes.

Although the woman wasn’t charged criminally, the family said they’ll be seeking civil charges.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.