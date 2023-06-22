South Central Regional Library holds naturalization ceremony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thursday was World Refugee Day, and the city of Louisville celebrated by welcoming a group of refugees as United States citizens.

A naturalization ceremony was held at the South Central Regional Library on Jefferson Boulevard Thursday afternoon. Mayor Craig Greenberg was at the event to welcome the U.S. citizens.

Since April, Louisville has welcomed over 1,200 refugees and immigrants from around the world. WAVE News talked to someone who received their Naturalization Certificate about what is next for them.

“I hope I can go to school, speak good English and I’ll see how I can do next,” Naturalization Certificate recipient Ami Clemencedotse said.

When Mayor Greenberg was sworn in back in January, he started the Office of Immigrant Affairs.

