Suspect indicted, arrested in 2022 Shively double homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A Louisville woman has been arrested in connection with a double homicide in Shively that happened last year.

Dayshawna E. Harris, 28, was arrested after a grand jury indicted her on two counts of manslaughter and one count of complicity to assault.

The charges stem from the September 17, 2022 deaths of Shaquila Spratley, 28, and Vincent Miller, 40, and the wounding of a third person.

Around 6:30 a.m., Shively police were called to the 3200 block of Dixie Highway on a report of a shooting found three people shot. At the time, a Shively police spokesperson said the shooting was not a random act and all the people involved knew each other.

Harris was arrested in Taylor County and booked into the Taylor County Detention Center. Bond has been set at $50,000 cash.

She is scheduled to be arraigned in Jefferson Circuit Court on June 26.

