UofL Health hosts health fair for men

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The annual men’s health fair has been going on for about two decades now.

Experts said that historically, men are more reluctant to go to the doctor than women.

Many of the screenings offered on Saturday are for conditions that do not have any symptoms. That includes screenings for prostate cancer, the number one cancer for men.

Those who attend can get a sleep apnea assessment, learn hands-only CPR and even get some help with their golf swing.

If a screening comes back as abnormal, UofL will assign you a Primary Care doctor, so you can see someone and get further testing.

“Through that process over the years, I’ve been referred patients that had critical results,” UofL Health Primary Care Physician Doctor Kenneth Gardner said. “Whether it was related to possible prostate cancer, maybe it was a high stroke risk, blood pressure’s out of control, a lot of things in that area.”

The health fair is Saturday morning from 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at UofL Health Shelbyville Hospital and screenings are free.

