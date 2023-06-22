WKU student takes plea deal in bomb threat case

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Western Kentucky University student who was accused of sending a bomb threat over social media last year, accepted a plea agreement Tuesday.

Hailee Reed, 21, of Stanford, plead guilty to a count of 2nd Degree Terroristic Threatening.

Reed accepted the plea agreement that reduced her initial charge of 1st Degree Terroristic Threatening to 2nd Degree.

This case stems from an arrest back on Sept. 14, 2022.

Police said someone made an anonymous bomb threat on campus last year through a social media app, causing evacuations of several campus buildings and areas.

The plea agreement with prosecutors recommends Reed be placed on pre-trial diversion for five years with the case being dismissed if she completes the diversion or if she completes her studies at WKU.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.