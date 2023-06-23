Contact Troubleshooters
19 people federally charged for drug trafficking after large-scale raid in Indianapolis

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A large-scale drug raid in the Indianapolis area on Thursday has 19 people under arrest accused of trafficking fentanyl from Mexico into the Hoosier state.

On Friday, WAVE News learned the group is accused of trafficking significant amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine from Arizona to the Indianapolis, Anderson and Muncie areas. According to officials, these drug dealers were heavily armed as well.

This was a year-long investigation that led to the seizure of more than 320,000 fentanyl pills, more than 117 pounds of meth, 113 firearms and 60 devices that could convert them into machine guns.

Agency leaders came together to make this announcement on Friday and to also thank the agencies that worked together to make their communities safer.

“We go out and we do our jobs each and every day to try to make our communities safe,” US Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana Zachary Myers said. “But we do need people that do not have drug problems, that have everything going good for them, that can go out and make a difference in somebody’s life. And that’s why we need the community to come together to make a difference, because when you get calls, like we all do, from a devastated family member that lost someone, it’s just, it’s brutal. It’ll never be the same for them, a holiday, a birthday, a special celebration, and they lost a loved one. So, we need to combat this together.”

16 people were arrested on Thursday and three remain on the run as of this writing. If each suspect is convicted, they face up to life in federal prison.

