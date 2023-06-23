2 cars crash into Silver Dollar restaurant

Contact Troubleshooters
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two cars crashed into the Silver Dollar restaurant Thursday evening.

According to the General Manager at Silver Dollar, Nick Wilson, the crash happened around 4:30pm at their location on Frankfort Avenue.

Wilson said that there were no injuries reported from any staff members or patrons. Most of the damage was to a glass door that shattered and a telephone pole.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, two cars were involved in a collision and both of the cars hit the building. Both drivers complained of pain but neither was transported to the hospital.

The Silver Dollar took to Facebook to let customers know of the incident but assured people that they will be open until 9pm on Thursday.

