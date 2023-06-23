Contact Troubleshooters
Attempted carjacking highlights crime in Portland neighborhood block

Griffiths Avenue to Duncan Street, and 22nd to 23rd. There’s assaults, burglaries, and carjackings in one area of Portland.
By David Ochoa
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood on Monday, after trying to carjack undercover police officers who were doing surveillance on a wanted man.

This happened in the area of 22nd and Griffiths. While covering the shooting, neighbors told WAVE News that crime happens in that area all the time.

Griffiths Avenue to Duncan Street, and 22nd to 23rd. There are assaults, burglaries and carjackings in one area of Portland.

LMPD’s crime map shows a decent amount of crime for just these couple of streets.

However, it doesn’t show everything. For instance, back in April in the 2200 block of Griffiths Ave, a 17-year-old was shot while riding their bike. The teen survived.

“99% of the time it’s stolen cars,” one neighbor who wanted to be anonymous said. “Stolen cars. Because they don’t want to work and get their own. They tear them up, take parts off them, catalytic converters.”

It was an attempt to steal a car that brought this area to our attention.

“LMPD Fugitive Unit officers were in the area of 22nd and Griffiths on an unrelated investigation,” LMPD chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said on Monday. “Preliminarily wise, the suspect attempted to carjack the officers with a gun.”

The undercover officers shot and killed the man. The result surprised some people, but the crime didn’t.

“Not to be an undercover cop, no, that’s very surprising,” the neighbor said. “Even if it wasn’t an undercover cop, somebody else could’ve shot and killed them.”

Some neighbors said it’s normal to get their windows smashed or fuse boxes broken into. One even said they can’t wait to get out of the area.

The neighbor said they actually love the area and neighbors, it’s just a few people ruining it for everyone.

“Same group of people,” they said. “They might add a couple more into their group.”

Sometimes, even people who love their neighborhood have to be realistic about where they live.

“Two days in a row I went and bought two guns. Just in case,” they said.

On Monday, the same day of the attempted carjacking of the undercover police officers, LMPD said they went back to that area later that night for two shots fired runs. However after checking it, they cleared it without making a report.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

