‘Criminal enterprise’ involving stolen cars, drugs broken up by LMPD

Some of the vehicle seized by Louisville Metro police during Operation Havana Highway.
Some of the vehicle seized by Louisville Metro police during Operation Havana Highway.(Source: Louisville Metro Police Department)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police say detectives have busted a nationwide crime ring involving cars stolen from across America.

The department says on June 19 detectives assigned to the 6th Division Impact Unit joined with several other units to execute search warrants at multiple locations across Jefferson County.

In a social media post, LMPD says during the investigation, called “Operation Havana Highway,” detectives recovered approximately 30 stolen or cloned vehicles along with three car haulers, a travel trailer, and a boat. Cocaine and marijuana were also seized during the raids.

According to police, the vehicles included Tahoe’s, Denali’s, Range Rover’s, Corvettes, a BMW i8, a Bentley, and a Maserati. The estimated value of the recovered items is just over $3.1 million.

The suspects used vehicle cloning, false titles, and narcotics distribution as part of their operation.

LMPD says several people have been arrested in connection with the case, but the investigation is still open and active.

