Exotic cars take over Norton Commons during weekend car show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Commons is putting exotic, collector and high-performance cars on display as part of its third annual “Cars in the Commons” event.

The show is free and open to the public on June 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at North Village Town Square, according to a release.

Several vehicles scheduled to be on display include exotic vehicles, track cars, vintage and classic cars, including a vintage BMW display.

Organizers said the event has grown since it first started in 2021.

“This has become a regional event,” Eric Benson of River City Rippers Events and Car Club said. “We are pulling from 10 states. The crowds just keep growing and the car quality is exceptional. There’s a real ‘wow factor’ and word has gotten out.”

The show concludes at 3:30 p.m. with an awards celebration. Proceeds from the car entries will benefit Norton Children’s Hospital.

