Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Exotic cars take over Norton Commons during weekend car show

Several vehicles scheduled to be on display include exotic vehicles, track cars, vintage and...
Several vehicles scheduled to be on display include exotic vehicles, track cars, vintage and classic cars.(Norton Commons)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Commons is putting exotic, collector and high-performance cars on display as part of its third annual “Cars in the Commons” event.

The show is free and open to the public on June 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at North Village Town Square, according to a release.

Several vehicles scheduled to be on display include exotic vehicles, track cars, vintage and classic cars, including a vintage BMW display.

Organizers said the event has grown since it first started in 2021.

“This has become a regional event,” Eric Benson of River City Rippers Events and Car Club said. “We are pulling from 10 states.  The crowds just keep growing and the car quality is exceptional.  There’s a real ‘wow factor’ and word has gotten out.”

The show concludes at 3:30 p.m. with an awards celebration. Proceeds from the car entries will benefit Norton Children’s Hospital.

For more information, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Jefferson’s Landing has 240 new units in the Okolona area.
New affordable housing community opens in Louisville’s Okolona neighborhood
2 cars crash into Silver Dollar restaurant
2 cars crash into Silver Dollar restaurant
Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
Shively Police release surveillance video of animal clinic shooting
People who live in the Durbin Lane area of southern Fayette County, near the Kentucky River,...
Lexington woman comes face-to-face with bear peeking in her window

Latest News

A day of fun, games and outdoor activities returns to the Louisville Free Public Library as...
Louisville Free Public Library hosts Greatest Day of Play on June 24
Louisville Free Public Library hosts Greatest Day of Play on June 24
Undercover police shoots man who tried to carjack them.
Attempted carjacking highlights crime in Portland neighborhood block
Kentucky Kingdom takes part in World’s Largest Swimming Lesson