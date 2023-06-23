Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Fatal fire reported in Louisa

The fire was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Friday.
The fire was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Friday.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) -- A man died on Friday following a fire in Louisa, Kentucky, according to state police.

The Kentucky State Police says the fire along Oak Street that claimed a life appears to be electrical.

The fire was reported around 8:30 a.m.

A woman also inside the home was transported to a hospital.

KSP believes the fire started in or near a dryer.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Jefferson’s Landing has 240 new units in the Okolona area.
New affordable housing community opens in Louisville’s Okolona neighborhood
2 cars crash into Silver Dollar restaurant
2 cars crash into Silver Dollar restaurant
Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
Shively Police release surveillance video of animal clinic shooting
People who live in the Durbin Lane area of southern Fayette County, near the Kentucky River,...
Lexington woman comes face-to-face with bear peeking in her window

Latest News

The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky.
FORECAST: Calm weather to begin the weekend, ALERT DAY Sunday
A day of fun, games and outdoor activities returns to the Louisville Free Public Library as...
Louisville Free Public Library hosts Greatest Day of Play on June 24
Louisville Free Public Library hosts Greatest Day of Play on June 24
Savannah DeMelo (left) was selected to represent the United States, while Uchenna Kanu (right)...
Racing Louisville FC players heading to FIFA Women’s World Cup