Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Floyd County residents upset over new tax

Floyd County commissioners have approved a new tax to help them with building projects, but...
Floyd County commissioners have approved a new tax to help them with building projects, but some property owners are not happy about it.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Floyd County commissioners have approved a new tax to help them with building projects, but some property owners are not happy about it.

Commissioners voted this week to approve a Cumulative Capital Development Tax to help them support projects like renovating the City-County building.

However, some who live in Floyd County or own property there said it’s another unnecessary cost. One man opposed it because he said it wasn’t specific enough.

“I hate to say it, but it’s a slush fund for the commissioners because it spells no specific project,” Floyd County resident Dale Mann said. “Any capital development project they want to do, they can do with this tax, and we’re against all that.”

Some of the homeowners said they have already seen their taxes go up by 20% or 30%, and if this continues, they said they would have to find another place to live.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Jefferson’s Landing has 240 new units in the Okolona area.
New affordable housing community opens in Louisville’s Okolona neighborhood
2 cars crash into Silver Dollar restaurant
2 cars crash into Silver Dollar restaurant
People who live in the Durbin Lane area of southern Fayette County, near the Kentucky River,...
Lexington woman comes face-to-face with bear peeking in her window
Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
Shively Police release surveillance video of animal clinic shooting

Latest News

Randy Lankford faces a judge for final sentencing
Disgraced Southern Indiana funeral director won’t receive prison time
FILE - Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness says while COVID may not be dominating the...
Vaccines still recommended as COVID numbers drop
Some of the vehicle seized by Louisville Metro police during Operation Havana Highway.
‘Criminal enterprise’ involving stolen cars, drugs broken up by LMPD
Several vehicles scheduled to be on display include exotic vehicles, track cars, vintage and...
Exotic cars take over Norton Commons during weekend car show