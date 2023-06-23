Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Calm weather to begin the weekend, ALERT DAY Sunday

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Jessica Dobson with your forecast.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALERT DAYS

  • Sunday (6/25/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Mostly cloudy today with below-average highs
  • Saturday brings hot temperatures and dry time
  • ALERT DAY - Strong to severe storms will be possible Sunday afternoon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cloudy skies remain today, but some peeks of sunshine remain possible throughout the day. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and early evening, mainly east of I-65. Highs today warm to near 80°.

Clouds break up overnight as the pesky area of low-pressure moves away. Lows fall into the 60s by Saturday morning.

Mostly sunny skies are in Saturday’s forecast which will push highs to near 90°. The small chance exists for an isolated light shower or two, mainly for areas east of I-65.

Clouds increase Saturday night as our next system approaches.

Clouds and southerly winds will keep lows mild as they only fall into the 60s to near 70°.

Sunday’s risk of strong to severe storms will be largely dependent on how long the morning round of showers and cloudcover sticks around. If we manage to clear out and get any sunshine, that will provide the fuel for any stronger storms to form.

The main timing at this time looks to be between 4 p.m. and 9p p.m. The primary impacts would be damaging wind gusts, large hail, and the low risk of a tornado or two. Stay tuned for more updates!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE Midday Weather - Friday, June 23, 2023

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Jefferson’s Landing has 240 new units in the Okolona area.
New affordable housing community opens in Louisville’s Okolona neighborhood
2 cars crash into Silver Dollar restaurant
2 cars crash into Silver Dollar restaurant
Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
Shively Police release surveillance video of animal clinic shooting
People who live in the Durbin Lane area of southern Fayette County, near the Kentucky River,...
Lexington woman comes face-to-face with bear peeking in her window

Latest News

WAVE Midday Weather - Friday, June 23, 2023
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 6/21
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 6/20
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 6/19