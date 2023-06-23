FORECAST: Calm weather to begin the weekend, ALERT DAY Sunday

ALERT DAYS

Sunday (6/25/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Mostly cloudy today with below-average highs

Saturday brings hot temperatures and dry time

ALERT DAY - Strong to severe storms will be possible Sunday afternoon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cloudy skies remain today, but some peeks of sunshine remain possible throughout the day. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and early evening, mainly east of I-65. Highs today warm to near 80°.

Clouds break up overnight as the pesky area of low-pressure moves away. Lows fall into the 60s by Saturday morning.

Mostly sunny skies are in Saturday’s forecast which will push highs to near 90°. The small chance exists for an isolated light shower or two, mainly for areas east of I-65.

Clouds increase Saturday night as our next system approaches.

Clouds and southerly winds will keep lows mild as they only fall into the 60s to near 70°.

Sunday’s risk of strong to severe storms will be largely dependent on how long the morning round of showers and cloudcover sticks around. If we manage to clear out and get any sunshine, that will provide the fuel for any stronger storms to form.

The main timing at this time looks to be between 4 p.m. and 9p p.m. The primary impacts would be damaging wind gusts, large hail, and the low risk of a tornado or two. Stay tuned for more updates!

