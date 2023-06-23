Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Warmer weekend ahead; Watching Sunday storms

The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky.
The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS

  • Sunday (6/25/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Isolated downpours this afternoon/evening; mainly east of I-65
  • Warmer weekend ahead; highs near 90°
  • Strong storms possible Sunday afternoon/evening

LOUISVILLE. Ky. (WAVE) - Cloudy skies remain today, but some peeks of sunshine remain possible throughout the day. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and early evening, mainly east of I-65. Highs today warm to near 80°.

Clouds break up overnight as the stubborn low-pressure moves away. Lows fall into the 60s by Saturday morning.

Mostly sunny skies are in Saturday’s forecast which will push highs to near 90°.

Clouds increase Saturday night as our next system approaches. Clouds and southerly winds will limit lows to the 60s to near 70°.

A WAVE Weather Alert Day has been issued for Sunday as a cold front brings the potential of strong to severe storms. Damaging winds and hail appear to be the main threats but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Remain weather aware.

