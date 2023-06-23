Gunshot victim found outside Mid City Mall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is expected to recover from his wounds after being shot overnight.

Louisville Metro police were called to Mid City Mall in the 1200 block of Bardstown Road around 12:45 a.m. They found the wounded man in the parking lot.

Police said the victim was alert, conscious and talking when he was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made in the case, which is being handled by the LMPD Non-Fatal Shooting Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous online Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.