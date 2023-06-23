Habitat for Humanity builds 600th home in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Friday, one Louisville family got a housewarming party unlike any other because their new home just so happens to be the 600th home built by Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville.

The new home is going to married couple Juan and Nora DeLeon, who are parents of two with one more on the way. Their home is the first in a larger development project aimed at creating more affordable housing options.

Last year, Habitat for Humanity partnered with the Legacy Foundation of Kentuckiana to develop 40 new affordable housing units as part of a development called Santa Fe Crossing, which is located in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.

At the celebration Friday, Mayor Craig Greenberg shared that in the city’s newly-passed budget proposal, he will be allocating $15 million dollars to the Affordable Housing Trust Fund. Greenberg plans to turn the investment into a revolving loan fund to help address a lack of affordable housing within the city.

Board President Glenn Kosee said their 600th home marks a major milestone in a city where homeownership can be out of reach for many.

“The average rent in Louisville costs more than many people can afford,” Kosee said. “Buying a Habitat house is more affordable than the rent they were probably paying beforehand. There are amazing statistics that show that children who grow up in a house that is home-owned have higher graduation rates from high school, from college, they have higher job completion rates and more successful lives afterwards.”

