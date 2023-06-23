Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Habitat for Humanity builds 600th home in Louisville

One Louisville family got a housewarming party unlike any other because their new home just so happens to be the 600th home built by Habitat for Humanity.
By Noelle Friel
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Friday, one Louisville family got a housewarming party unlike any other because their new home just so happens to be the 600th home built by Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville.

The new home is going to married couple Juan and Nora DeLeon, who are parents of two with one more on the way. Their home is the first in a larger development project aimed at creating more affordable housing options.

Last year, Habitat for Humanity partnered with the Legacy Foundation of Kentuckiana to develop 40 new affordable housing units as part of a development called Santa Fe Crossing, which is located in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.

At the celebration Friday, Mayor Craig Greenberg shared that in the city’s newly-passed budget proposal, he will be allocating $15 million dollars to the Affordable Housing Trust Fund. Greenberg plans to turn the investment into a revolving loan fund to help address a lack of affordable housing within the city.

Board President Glenn Kosee said their 600th home marks a major milestone in a city where homeownership can be out of reach for many.

“The average rent in Louisville costs more than many people can afford,” Kosee said. “Buying a Habitat house is more affordable than the rent they were probably paying beforehand. There are amazing statistics that show that children who grow up in a house that is home-owned have higher graduation rates from high school, from college, they have higher job completion rates and more successful lives afterwards.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Jefferson’s Landing has 240 new units in the Okolona area.
New affordable housing community opens in Louisville’s Okolona neighborhood
2 cars crash into Silver Dollar restaurant
2 cars crash into Silver Dollar restaurant
People who live in the Durbin Lane area of southern Fayette County, near the Kentucky River,...
Lexington woman comes face-to-face with bear peeking in her window
Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
Shively Police release surveillance video of animal clinic shooting

Latest News

The family of a student who broke his leg riding a homemade motorcycle for a class project sues...
JCPS student breaks leg during a classroom motorcycle project, sues former teacher
The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky.
FORECAST: Hot start to the weekend before Sunday’s Alert Day
Gavin Perkins, 44, was booked at Louisville Metro Corrections on Friday and is scheduled to be...
Man indicted for mother’s murder booked in jail
What you use to eat your take-out food at Louisville restaurants could change.
Metro Council votes on rules for single-use plastic ware at Louisville restaurants