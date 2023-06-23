Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS student breaks leg during a classroom motorcycle project, sues former teacher

The family of a student who broke his leg riding a homemade motorcycle for a class project sues his former teacher Daniel Trahan.
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of a JCPS High School student is taking legal action against his former teacher after breaking his leg in an accident involving a homemade motorcycle.

The lawsuit says that former Fern Creek High School teacher Daniel Trahan encouraged his students to rebuild a miniature motorcycle and then ride it around the school’s track with nothing protecting them but a broken football helmet.

Last April, a then 16-year-old student broke his femur after crashing into a fence on the school track after Trahan did a test run.

The family’s attorney said the student didn’t have a driver’s permit let alone a license at the time of the incident and no parents were notified there would even be a chance students would drive a homemade motorcycle at school.

This left the family feeling more could have been done to prevent this injury.

According to court documents, on April 26, 2022, students in Trahan’s Mechanical Designer Program built a motorcycle as a part of a classroom engineering project.

Once they were done, Trahan took the students to the school track with a broken football helmet and did a test run around the track.

When he got off the bike, one of the students then got on.

“My client was the first one to volunteer to take a ride and my client took off on the bike,” the family’s attorney Nick Naiser said. “He had no experience driving motorcycles, and he didn’t even have a license or a learner’s permit, and unfortunately he crashed the motorcycle and broke his leg.”

Naiser said the teen had no experience riding a motorcycle before the day of the accident.

A document obtained by WAVE News shows Trahan’s statement from April 26, 2022, saying students did not have to test drive the motorcycle, but helmets were provided if they chose to.

In a later statement on July 12, 2022, Trahan said this was not a “planned event” and said the helmets were not for the students as they weren’t expected to ride the bike that day.

Naiser believes this is false.

“That’s just not true, period,” Naiser said. “He said this to try to avoid responsibility for what happened, but the bottom line is that it’s our position that they should take responsibility for what our client had to go through.”

Trahan was suspended on August 14th, 2022 for five days, and in February 2023 he was fired and had his teacher’s license suspended for two years.

Naiser said Trahan didn’t do what he was supposed to do to keep his students safe, and his client’s family hopes the injuries stop here.

“They want to make sure that this never happens again and that a family never has to go through what they have to go through and that the students of our community are kept safe,” Naiser said.

Now, this is only one side of the story.

WAVE News tried contacting Mr. Trahan but has not been able to reach him.

However, in his statement to the Education Professional Standards Board, he said he felt proper training and support should have been provided.

WAVE News also reached out to JCPS for comment and to confirm the incident and they replied saying Daniel Trahan no longer works for them.

