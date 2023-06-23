Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD: Woman recovering after walking into Norton Children’s Hospital with gunshot wound

The woman told police the shooting happened in the 3400 block of Cathe Dykstra Way.
The woman told police the shooting happened in the 3400 block of Cathe Dykstra Way.(MGN)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a woman walked into Norton Children’s Hospital on Thursday night with a gunshot wound.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. The adult woman was taken to University Hospital for further treatment and is expected to survive.

The woman told police the shooting happened in the 3400 block of Cathe Dykstra Way in the St. Denis neighborhood.

There are no arrests in the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Jefferson’s Landing has 240 new units in the Okolona area.
New affordable housing community opens in Louisville’s Okolona neighborhood
2 cars crash into Silver Dollar restaurant
2 cars crash into Silver Dollar restaurant
Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
Shively Police release surveillance video of animal clinic shooting
People who live in the Durbin Lane area of southern Fayette County, near the Kentucky River,...
Lexington woman comes face-to-face with bear peeking in her window

Latest News

Savannah DeMelo (left) was selected to represent the United States, while Uchenna Kanu (right)...
Racing Louisville FC players heading to FIFA Women’s World Cup
Road repairs to close some lanes on I-264 this weekend
Gunshot victim found outside Mid City Mall
The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky.
FORECAST: Warmer weekend ahead; Watching Sunday storms