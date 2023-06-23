LMPD: Woman recovering after walking into Norton Children’s Hospital with gunshot wound

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a woman walked into Norton Children’s Hospital on Thursday night with a gunshot wound.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. The adult woman was taken to University Hospital for further treatment and is expected to survive.

The woman told police the shooting happened in the 3400 block of Cathe Dykstra Way in the St. Denis neighborhood.

There are no arrests in the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.