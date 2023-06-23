Louisville Free Public Library hosts Greatest Day of Play on June 24

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A day of fun, games and outdoor activities returns to the Louisville Free Public Library as part of The Greatest Day of Play.

The event runs June 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Northeast Regional Library at 15 Bellevoir Circle, according to a release.

Some of the activities planned include a giant mud puddle, a water play area, baby goats brought in by the Blackacre Conservancy and free performances by Kentucky Shakespeare and Drama By George.

The Greatest Day of Play is part of LFPL’s annual Summer Reading Program, encouraging kids and teens to read for fun over the summer and rewarding readers with prizes and incentives.

