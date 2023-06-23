Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Free Public Library hosts Greatest Day of Play on June 24

A day of fun, games and outdoor activities returns to the Louisville Free Public Library as part of The Greatest Day of Play.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A day of fun, games and outdoor activities returns to the Louisville Free Public Library as part of The Greatest Day of Play.

The event runs June 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Northeast Regional Library at 15 Bellevoir Circle, according to a release.

Some of the activities planned include a giant mud puddle, a water play area, baby goats brought in by the Blackacre Conservancy and free performances by Kentucky Shakespeare and Drama By George.

The Greatest Day of Play is part of LFPL’s annual Summer Reading Program, encouraging kids and teens to read for fun over the summer and rewarding readers with prizes and incentives.

For more information on The Greatest Day of Play, click or tap here.

