Louisville Metro Council approves amended budgets

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Council unanimously approved the amended Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Capital and Operating Budgets during Thursday’s meeting.

According to a release, the amended budget will:

Address public safety by making investments in law enforcement, violence prevention, youth services and reentry assistance, and hiring new victim services personnel.

Improving services for those experiencing homelessness by investing in the new Community Care Campus and funding a new shelter for those in need in Southwest Louisville.

Increasing the amount of affordable housing in Louisville by acquiring new properties like the former Watson Lane Elementary School to be transformed into housing, and making a record $15,000,000 investment in the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

Increasing funding for our parks and recreation facilities to make them safer through more lighting, cleaner with graffiti removal and bathroom improvements, and more open and accessible by providing WiFi. This budget also expands the hours of operation for Community Centers.

Continuing to revitalize downtown by improving lighting, expanding the Community Ambassador Program, and investing in the Waterfront.

Making Louisville Metro Government more transparent and responsive with the new Department of Records Compliance and funding new positions to address the backlog of open records requests.

Making transformative infrastructure upgrades like road safety improvements, street paving, and sidewalk repair.

Fostering our film, arts, and creative industries with investments in Louisville Tourism, the Film Commission, and the new Office of Arts + Creative Industries.

In addition to the above, the budget contains 5% raises for non-union city employees and sets aside funds to provide raises for employees covered by collective bargaining agreements.

“With this budget passing with such strong support, it’s time to get to work,” Mayor Craig Greenberg said. “I have high expectations for our administration and our city and, together with the entire team at Metro Government, I believe we will deliver real positive change for our city.”

On Tuesday, the Budget Committee passed both amended budgets unanimously. After hosting more than 36 hours of budget and public hearings, the budget amendment addressed critical needs, without adding additional debt above the Mayor’s proposed budget.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.