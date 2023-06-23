Contact Troubleshooters
Man indicted for mother’s murder booked in jail

Gavin Perkins, 44, was booked at Louisville Metro Corrections on Friday and is scheduled to be...
Gavin Perkins, 44, was booked at Louisville Metro Corrections on Friday and is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday morning.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of killing his mother back in 2018 is now in jail following a recent indictment.

Gavin Perkins, 44, was booked at Louisville Metro Corrections on Friday and is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday morning.

Perkins was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury on Wednesday, with Attorney General Daniel Cameron presenting the case to the jury on behalf of the Commonwealth.

He is accused of shooting and killing his 69-year-old mother, Ruth Perkins, inside her home in April 2018.

Perkins had been placed in a state institution after being found incompetent to stand trial twice for the incident. Loopholes in Kentucky Revised Statutes meant Perkins was facing an early release this June.

The man’s family fought to block the release with a petition from the Commonwealth’s Attorney before the case was brought to Cameron’s office for review.

