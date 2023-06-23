Metro Council passes amended 2023-24 city budget

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Council unanimously approved the capital and operating budgets for the city’s 2023-24 fiscal year, offering funds for public safety, revitalization projects and more.

Late changes were made to the initially proposed budgets providing more funding towards parks and infrastructure improvements.

The budget provides more than $1 billion for projects and organizations within the city.

It includes around $222 million allotted to the Louisville Metro Police Department, more than $3 million for renovation of the Algonquin and Camp Taylor neighborhood pools and more than $9 million for external agencies such as community ministries and housing development agencies.

Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg made remarks on the budget shortly after it passed.

“Metro Council’s passage of this budget is great news for Louisville,” Greenberg said. “The unanimous support it received speaks to the collaborative, inclusive, and community-focused process with which this budget was developed. I want to thank my administration, the members and staff of the Louisville Metro Council, and the hundreds of community members who participated in crafting a budget which provides a real roadmap for building a safer, stronger, and healthier Louisville.”

Highlights of the approved 2023-24 Fiscal Year budget can be seen here.

