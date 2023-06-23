Metro Council votes on rules for single-use plastic ware at Louisville restaurants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - What you use to eat your take-out food at Louisville restaurants could change.

Metro Council is considering a resolution to cut down on single-use plastics.

Under this plan, if you want plastic utensils for a takeout order from a food service establishment, the customer is required to ask. The ordinance includes delivery or take-out orders, condiment packets and straws.

District 21 Councilwoman Betsy Ruhe sponsored the ordinance. At a Metro Council meeting Thursday, she said the goal of the ordinance is to reduce the amount of plastic we are using to help the environment and help save restaurants money.

”I can show you pictures of sea turtles with straws stuffed up their nose. I can show you pictures of dead birds that ate plastic,” Ruhe said. ”It’s not that we’re trying to micromanage businesses or burden our health department or anything, but you must realize the amount of plastic that’s going into our environment. Within 15 years, there’s going to be more plastic in our ocean than we have fish.”

District 25 Councilman Khalil Batshon is also a restaurant owner and sponsored a resolution to have the Office of Sustainability create graphics to post, educating customers on the harmful effects of wasting plastics like silverware or condiment packets.

He believes the ordinance would create a burden for his staff and customers.

”If somebody orders a cheeseburger, you put ketchup, mayo, mustard in the bag,” Bashton said. “It’s just the way of the world. This is what we do, this is what we eat. How frustrated would you be if you get to the park and your kids don’t have a spoon for their mac and cheese, or you don’t have a fork for your salad, because it was a human error.”

Batshon added under current city regulations, if his employees forget to ask if someone wants utensils with their orders, customers could complain to the health department.

After 14 yes votes and 11 no’s Thursday night, the resolution was sent back to the committee to be re-visited in the coming month.

