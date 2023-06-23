Racing Louisville FC players heading to FIFA Women’s World Cup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Six players with Racing Louisville FC may soon be representing their countries within the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Savannah DeMelo, the 25-year-old midfielder for Racing Louisville, was selected for the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team on June 22, according to an announcement from the team’s social media page.

The hard work pays off. @Savannah_DeMelo gets the call she's been dreaming of.



📲 The Call, presented by @att pic.twitter.com/EldwPqvHsM — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) June 22, 2023

DeMelo will be joining alongside several returning World Cup players including Alex Morgan from San Diego Wave FC and Megan Rapinoe from OL Reign.

Racing Louisville also announced 26-year-old forward Uchenna Kanu was called to represent Nigeria in the World Cup.

Our Super Falcon is soaring! 🇳🇬



Good luck to @UcheOfficial_ as she joins Nigeria for the World Cup! pic.twitter.com/7ewFwMDcyr — Racing Louisville FC (@RacingLouFC) June 22, 2023

Four other players are World Cup hopefuls: Ary Borges for Brazil, Thembi Kgatlana for South Africa, Wang Shuang for China and Alex Chidiac for Australia.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup begins July 20 and runs through August 20.

