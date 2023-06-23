Road repairs to close some lanes on I-264 this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Drivers who use the eastbound lanes of the Watterson Expressway (I-264) will find some lane closures as they travel near Breckenridge Lane this weekend.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the work will be taking place around mile marker 18 starting at 7 p.m. June 23.

Drivers will find the left three lanes closed, but the right two lanes, along with access to the exit ramps, will be open.

The work is being done to make repairs to the subgrade and concrete slabs.

KYTC expects to have the work completed by 2 p.m. Sunday, June 25.

