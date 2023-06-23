Shively Animal Clinic shooter’s police testimony released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another perspective on the deadly shooting outside the Shively Animal Clinic. In a newly released police interview, the shooter explains why she shot Trent “TJ” Taylor in self-defense.

The Shively Animal Clinic shooter explained to detectives she was unhappy with the clinic’s care for her dog. Her dog had been ill and she hoped the clinic would find the issue.

However, when she came to pick up her pet, she said the employees argued with her and called 911. The situation escalated when an employee pushed her out of a doorway.

“I came in here frantic and panicking about my dog because no one is telling me anything about what’s going on,” the woman said. “I wasn’t yelling or cussing them at them then. After I got pushed, I started cussing and yelling. Don’t put your hands on me. Don’t hit me.”

That’s when the shooter started arguing with employees about being pushed. She tried to leave before Taylor hit her. Based on video and witness testimony, on Wednesday, a grand jury decided Taylor was the initial aggressor.

“I turn around to walk out to the doorway and wait for the police to come,” the woman said. “Then, boom, in my eye. I am like, ‘Who just hit me? Did someone hit me?’ Then I hear, ‘Don’t talk to my mom like that.’”

The detective asked, “So, who hit you?”

The woman responds, “The guy I shot.”

After that altercation, the shooter’s wife got involved in the fight. The shooter watched Taylor hit her wife multiple times. According to the Commonwealth Attorney’s office, Taylor pinned the wife against a wall, with his arm on her throat. The shooter eventually got in between them and pulled the trigger.

“I stepped in and put my leg in between them and I shot,” she said.

She expressed to detectives Taylor is the only person she had shot and carries her gun in case of emergencies because of situations in the past.

On Wednesday, 12 jurors voted to not indict the Shively Animal Clinic shooter for second-degree manslaughter and reckless homicide.

This one fatal incident has impacted three families forever. The victim’s family, the shooter’s family and a woman who was falsely accused on social media. Her family said they have no relationship with the shooter, yet they are still getting death threats.

