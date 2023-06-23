Contact Troubleshooters
Spectrum donates to Saint Vincent de Paul

Spectrum donated $1,000 to the Saint Vincent de Paul Conference of Saint Patrick.
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Spectrum helped out a group that helps the community.

They donated $1,000 to the Saint Vincent de Paul Conference of Saint Patrick.

Spectrum employees can nominate non-profits they are involved with to receive a grant. A different group is selected each quarter.

Saint Vincent connects with Louisville people in need, helps them pay rent, buy food and shows them other community resources they can use.

“This particular grant helps with the social services,” Spectrum spokesperson Mike Hogan said. “So jobs, homelessness, food, shelter, things like that. By giving these grants, it really helps these local organizations meet the needs in the community, which right now are critical.”

The money came from Spectrum’s national community philanthropic program, Spectrum Employee Community Grants.

