Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Vaccines still recommended as COVID numbers drop

FILE - Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness says while COVID may not be dominating the...
FILE - Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness says while COVID may not be dominating the headlines like it used to, it is still out there and still infecting people. They say COVID vaccines are still a great idea.(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
By David Mattingly
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Social distancing, mandatory masks and compulsive handwashing seem to have quietly become a thing of the past. But doctors say COVID vaccines are still a great idea.

“They protect people from the most severe outcomes, including hospitalization and death,” Dr. Kris Bryant, Associate Medical Director for Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness said. “It may be that ultimately will get to a spot with COVID-19 vaccine where there will be an updated vaccine each fall.”

Bryant doctors say COVID vaccines are still a great idea.People who are 65 and older should get an extra updated vaccine if it has been at least four months since their last shot.

The CDC now publishes a road map to being fully vaccinated. It breaks down recommendations based on age, how many shots you already have and from which manufacturer. But one thing that hasn’t changed, the rules are still different for the immunocompromised.

“Vaccine is a good way to protect people who are immunocompromised,” Bryant said. “And there are specific vaccine recommendations for people who have immunocompromising conditions.”

COVID may not be dominating the headlines like it used to, but it is still out there, still infecting people. Louisville Metro wastewater testing at the end of May revealed the virus is at its lowest level of the past year. There is also a chart that compares the COVID levels in blue, to the plummeting number of hospitalized COVID patients in orange.

“The great news is, I think our community and our hospital has seen a much-decreased level of COVID, which is great,” Dr. Kenneth Anderson, Baptist Health Louisville Chief Medical Officer said. “For the first time since March 18, 2020, we went two days without a COVID patient in our hospital.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Jefferson’s Landing has 240 new units in the Okolona area.
New affordable housing community opens in Louisville’s Okolona neighborhood
2 cars crash into Silver Dollar restaurant
2 cars crash into Silver Dollar restaurant
People who live in the Durbin Lane area of southern Fayette County, near the Kentucky River,...
Lexington woman comes face-to-face with bear peeking in her window
Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
Shively Police release surveillance video of animal clinic shooting

Latest News

Deputies searching for Buncombe County suspects wanted for fraud
UofL Health hosts health fair for men
The organization said the holiday could put a strain on donations and blood supply with a...
American Red Cross hosts ‘Stars, Stripes & Pints’ blood drive in Louisville
The organization said it hosts Donor Appreciation Days to counter poor turnout weeks during a...
Kentucky Blood Center hosts Donor Appreciation Days to encourage giving blood