ALERT DAY - Strong and dangerous storms possible today

ALERT DAYS

Sunday (6/25/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

ALERT DAY - Damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes are possible

Cooler and drier through midweek

Hot temperatures and unsettled weather to end the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Our first round of storms is underway and will stay below severe limits this AM.

Round two brings the risk of dangerous severe weather from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. The main impacts will be damaging winds, large hail, and the risk of tornadoes. Stay weather aware!

A few lingering strong storms will be possible shortly after sunset Sunday evening. Most of the shower and thunderstorm activity will end after midnight with thinning clouds and clearing skies.

A good amount of sunshine is possible Monday, even as we dodge a few hit-or-miss showers and storms. Chances taper off gradually during the late afternoon and after sunset.

Afternoon high temperatures will climb into the low to mid-80s.

Partly cloudy skies and dry weather Monday night. Expect overnight temperatures to fall into the low to mid-60s.

