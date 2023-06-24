Contact Troubleshooters
Healing Block Party brings mental health services to Louisville’s west end

The Louisville Urban League, A Path Forward and Begin to Talk held their second annual Healing Block Party on Saturday.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some community groups in Louisville are bringing mental healthcare to the west end.

The Louisville Urban League, A Path Forward and Begin to Talk held their second annual Healing Block Party on Saturday.

The Urban League said years of redlining and over-policing mean people living in the area deal with stress and trauma all the time. They also said the problem is made worse because mental health services are often stigmatized in Black communities.

That’s why the groups brought those services to the west end instead of the other way around.

“For people who go through consistent stress and trauma, self-care is mandatory,” Begin to Talk LLC, CEO Elishia Durrett Johnson said. “So, a lot of the time we just don’t, so we want to make sure that we’re intentional in bringing that space to communities that don’t otherwise have that.”

In addition to mental health help, attendees could also find infusion therapy, massages, fitness advice and more.

For more information or to find volunteering opportunities, click or tap here.

