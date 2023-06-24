Contact Troubleshooters
Kentucky State Police investigating fatal crash in Green County

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Green County that happened Saturday Morning, according to a release.

KSP troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury accident at the intersection of KY-61 and KY-323 in Summersville around 1:53 a.m., officials said.

The preliminary investigation found that 22-year-old Daniel Sidebottom was traveling west on KY-323 when he ran a stop sign and hit a minivan, driven by 63-year-old Ronald Durfee, with five passengers.

A passenger in the minivan, 63-year-old Sandra Durfee, was flown to UofL Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Ronald, as well as the other four passengers, were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries, according to the release. Sidebottom refused medical treatment at the scene.

Officials said Sidebottom was arrested and charged with DUI first offense, disregarding a stop sign, murder, two counts of assault first-degree and three counts of assault second-degree. He is being held in the Taylor County Detention Center.

