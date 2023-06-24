LMPD searching for missing 30-year-old Ashley Essex

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is searching for 30-year-old Ashley Essex.

She has been missing since around 4:40 p.m. and was last seen in the 3600 block of Hillcross Drive, officials said.

Essex is 5′7″ with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a camo shirt, blue jeans and green shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.