Man arrested after pursuit that began in Indiana, ended in Trimble County

(KYTV)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested Friday after a police pursuit in Madison, Indiana.

According to the Kentucky State Police, they received a call from Madison Indiana Police Department asking for assistance in an active pursuit.

The pursuit was headed towards Trimble County. KSP said that the person that was fleeing was the subject of a domestic violence and kidnapping investigation in Indiana.

KSP Troopers responded to the Milton area.

The suspect vehicle entered Kentucky at a fast speed using the Milton/Madison bridge. Law enforcement used a tire deflation devise in attempt to end the pursuit.

The car continued to travel on Highway 421 as the tires were getting flat.

The car traveled about three miles and then stopped. That is when the driver left the vehicle and took off on foot.

KSP apprehended the suspect a short time later and was taken into custody.

The driver was identified as James Ingram of Bedford, Indiana. He is being charged with fleeing police, wanton endangerment, resisting arrest and other charges in Kentucky.

