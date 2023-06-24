Metro Council’s new budget invests in group violence intervention

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A program trying to decrease violence will be getting half a million dollars to form a new department.

For the first time, Group Violence Intervention, or GVI, will be a separate department and have its own director. The money is a big part of this new change, because of how it will be used.

Violence prevention and safety are top of mind for many Louisvillians. As of Tuesday, LMPD said we’ve had 78 homicides, four more than this time last year. Non-fatal shootings are up, too. Louisville’s seen 209 non-fatal shootings, which is nine more than in 2022.

”The numbers we are currently experiencing right now are completely unacceptable in any shape or form,” Deputy Mayor of Emergency Services David James said. “We have children killing children, and we have to address that.”

Metro Council’s new budget invests in a solution. Around half a million dollars will fund GVI. It’s a coordinated effort between multiple departments and agencies.

“We have children from the ages 12 to 18 years old and adults 18 to 24 years old, who are really driving the violence,” James said. “Making sure we focus on ways to work together with everybody, including JCPS, which is a great partner of ours, to make sure our children are safe.”

The money toward GVI will create a new department led by a director. Their job will be solely focused on working with other agencies to decrease violence.

”One-third of our shootings and homicides in our city are group or gang-related, and it’s very important that we fully address that,” said James.

The total budget Metro Council approved is $1.1-billion.

