Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Missing 30-year-old found safe; LMPD cancels Operation Return Home

Ashley Essex has been found safe.
Ashley Essex has been found safe.(LMPD)
By Quenton Robertson and Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department has canceled its Operation Return Home after a missing 30-year-old was found safe.

Police were searching for Ashley Essex, who had been missing since around 4:40 p.m. Saturday.

LMPD said she was found safe as of Sunday, 11:35 a.m.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after pursuit that began in Indiana, ended in Trimble County
Kentucky State Police investigating fatal crash in Green County
The scene of the crash involving a cab and an SUV at East Broadway and South Jackson Street.
Mother, 3 juveniles in hospital after crash on East Broadway
LMPD: Woman killed in motorcycle crash on River Road

Latest News

Man dies at hospital after shooting in Southland Park
Tyler Copley was last seen Saturday in the Jacobs neighborhood.
Golden Alert issued for missing 19-year-old last seen in Jacobs neighborhood
LMPD: Woman killed in motorcycle crash on River Road
16 young and talented musicians joined the “On the Waterfront” 2023 tour.
School of Rock Louisville joins ‘On the Waterfront’ tour