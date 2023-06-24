Missing 30-year-old found safe; LMPD cancels Operation Return Home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department has canceled its Operation Return Home after a missing 30-year-old was found safe.

Police were searching for Ashley Essex, who had been missing since around 4:40 p.m. Saturday.

LMPD said she was found safe as of Sunday, 11:35 a.m.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.