Missing 30-year-old found safe; LMPD cancels Operation Return Home
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department has canceled its Operation Return Home after a missing 30-year-old was found safe.
Police were searching for Ashley Essex, who had been missing since around 4:40 p.m. Saturday.
LMPD said she was found safe as of Sunday, 11:35 a.m.
