Mother, 3 juveniles in hospital after crash on East Broadway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A mother and three juveniles are in the hospital after a crash on East Broadway at South Jackson Street on Friday, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said that according to witnesses, the driver of a cab traveling east on Broadway ran a red light at South Jackson and hit an SUV that was traveling north on South Jackson. The cab driver then went on to hit a third vehicle.

The drivers of all the vehicles remained on the scene, Smiley said. A mother and three juveniles were in the SUV and were transported to a local area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The cab driver was also injured but refused transport and his passenger was not injured.

Smiley said no charges are expected.

