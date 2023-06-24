New ADA accessible playground in Central Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kids of all abilities now have a new place to play in Old Louisville.

City leaders opened a new accessible playground in Central Park on Friday.

The city had help from the Olmsted Parks Conservancy designing and building the playground. City leaders said they hope the new play set will create more community fun in the area.

“It’s indicative of what District Six is,” District Six Metro Council member Phillip Baker said. “It’s the first ADA approved? In this area. In this neighborhood. So, no matter who you are, you can come and bring your child right here and enjoy a great time. Also while you’re catching a show at the amphitheater for Shakespeare in the Park.”

In the just-passed city budget, the park will get $500,000 to add a splash pad to the area.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.